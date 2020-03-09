The Bachelor Finale Live Blog: Who will Peter Weber choose?

The time has come, folks.

Tonight, we finally begin to discover how the disaster that has been Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor will finish. We won't know completely, since it obviously had to be a two-night event, but at least at 10 p.m. Tonight, we will have some clarity about what is happening on earth and with whom Pilot Pete could end, if there is anyone.

Is it Hannah Ann, the 23-year-old model whose age and inexperience worried Pete until she didn't do it anymore? Or is it Madison Prewett, the 23-year-old adoptive parent recruiter whose age never seemed to bother Pete so much, but who threw a complicated sex-related bomb on Peter during the fantasy suite week and threw him into madness?

The answer is not clear, but we are promised an unprecedented "fascinating,quot; "shocking,quot; "unique,quot; end to one of the most messy seasons of the franchise over the next two nights.

We will be here all the time, providing live updates, thoughts, GIFs and reflections throughout the episodes, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET.