The Afghan capital is closed with duels of inaugurations ahead

KABUL, Afghanistan – The capital of Afghanistan was closed early Monday, with commands posted on every road that led to the presidential palace, while overnight marathons to prevent the formation of two conflicting governments in Kabul did not seem to have succeeded No breakthrough

The month-long political crisis in the country is only getting worse, with President Ashraf Ghani, who was declared the winner of a highly contested vote, moving forward with his inauguration despite threats from a parallel government of his opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, who accuses Ghani of winning unfairly through fraud.

%MINIFYHTMLb9940ef3b0337c6246cdd2d78aaf45b311% %MINIFYHTMLb9940ef3b0337c6246cdd2d78aaf45b312%

All this takes place in the middle of a peace plan negotiated by the USA. UU. With the Taliban, which demands a total military withdrawal from the US UU. In the next 14 months, as well as the start of direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency.

The Afghan government is supposed to be preparing for those talks now. But the political conflict in Kabul has threatened plans to start on Tuesday. And an increasingly tense disagreement between Mr. Ghani's government and the US negotiating team. UU. On the possible release of thousands of Taliban prisoners threatens to collapse the process in another way.