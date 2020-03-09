The Afghan capital is closed with duels of inaugurations ahead

KABUL, Afghanistan – The capital of Afghanistan was closed early Monday, with commands posted on every road that led to the presidential palace, while overnight marathons to prevent the formation of two conflicting governments in Kabul did not seem to have succeeded No breakthrough
The month-long political crisis in the country is only getting worse, with President Ashraf Ghani, who was declared the winner of a highly contested vote, moving forward with his inauguration despite threats from a parallel government of his opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, who accuses Ghani of winning unfairly through fraud.
All this takes place in the middle of a peace plan negotiated by the USA. UU. With the Taliban, which demands a total military withdrawal from the US UU. In the next 14 months, as well as the start of direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency.
The Afghan government is supposed to be preparing for those talks now. But the political conflict in Kabul has threatened plans to start on Tuesday. And an increasingly tense disagreement between Mr. Ghani's government and the US negotiating team. UU. On the possible release of thousands of Taliban prisoners threatens to collapse the process in another way.
The guests arrived at the opening ceremonies of both teams early Monday morning in palaces separated only by a thin wall. Abdullah is the executive director of the coalition government negotiated by the United States when a previous election in 2014 ended in another stalemate.
This is the third presidential election, of the country's four total since the invasion of the United States in 2001, which has been much disputed and has required US mediation to find a way out.
Mr. Ghani was declared the winner by a small margin of approximately 12,000 votes above the minimum 50 percent required. Abdullah's team has disputed about 15 percent of the total vote. They accuse Ghani of pressuring the electoral commission to speed up the process of auditing questionable votes, making sure that he begins his second term in office before the progress in peace talks changes the conversation to power shared with the Taliban.
An earlier attempt by Mr. Ghani to maintain his oath at the end of last month was delayed by the diplomacy of the US ferry, as it would have brought the crisis to a critical point just before the Taliban and the United States signed their agreement in Qatar in February. 29, officials said. Mr. Ghani's advisors said the electoral crisis should be concluded so that a government with a clear mandate could lead the talks with the Taliban.
Now, Mr. Ghani's inauguration, and Mr. Abdullah's threat to announce his own government to the side, occurs on the eve of another milestone in the peace agreement: the Taliban and a delegation representing the Afghan government and other parties were to initiate direct negotiations on Tuesday. That seems unlikely now.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for the talks, arrived in Kabul shortly after signing the agreement with the Taliban, hoping to find a solution between Ghani and Abdullah to prevent the government from separating. He moved between the two leaders half a dozen times on Sunday, authorities said, and the meetings lasted until Monday morning.
Khalilzad even briefly managed to get Ghani and Abdullah to meet face to face around midnight on Sunday, but Afghan officials on both sides said there was no progress.
Mr. Abdullah's advisers said they were ready to find a solution to the crisis in the form of an all-inclusive government, something similar to the current configuration negotiated by Secretary of State John Kerry after the 2014 vote ended in a Deadpoint. The conclusion of Abdullah's team was that, whatever form the government takes, nothing should validate an official victory through the vote of Mr. Ghani.
Mr. Ghani's advisors said they were willing to accommodate Mr. Abdullah through a "solution in accordance with the Constitution," essentially ruling out that Mr. Abdullah continues in his current extra-constitutional position as executive director. But they said Mr. Abdullah's demands had made it impossible.
Late on Sunday night, state television broadcast images of drones from the palace boulevards with large Afghan flags for the occasion. Representatives and diplomats from 45 countries, and about 2,500 domestic guests, were invited to Mr. Ghani's event, their inauguration officials said.
Mr. Abdullah's team, hours later, announced that they had issued 10,000 invitation cards. A large number of seats were arranged around a fountain, and a stage was decorated with flowers.
"We have just sent invitations to foreign embassies and organizations in Kabul," said Fazal Ahmad Manawi, senior advisor to Mr. Abdullah, on Twitter around 9 p.m.
Around 2 a.m. on Monday, Mr. Manawi tweeted that the US side had told them that Mr. Ghani had agreed to postpone his inauguration to allow more time for negotiations between the two camps. An advisor to Mr. Abdullah, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Mr. Khalilzad had succeeded in persuading Mr. Ghani to postpone it after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo entered the conversation. There was no immediate confirmation of that claim by US officials.
But only a few hours later, at 6 a.m., Shahhusain Murtazawi, a senior advisor to Mr. Ghani, said the inauguration would take place on Monday as planned.
Fatima Faizi and Najim Rahim contributed reports.