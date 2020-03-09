The 3 finalists of the spy games face the toughest test even in advance!

And then, there were three!

ME! News has an exclusive look at the end of tonight's season of Spy games where finalists Brock thompson, Christina Randall Y Chelsey Mori He will face his most difficult challenge to date.

%MINIFYHTMLc9f82e796be8ffb1d00777a3c62a660713% %MINIFYHTMLc9f82e796be8ffb1d00777a3c62a660714%

"The job of a spy is to gather intelligence. Tonight, you will take a test that consists of more than 200 questions that evaluate you about the information you should have learned or gathered during your time here," he said. Erroll Southers He tells the last three in the clip. "The person with the least number of correct answers will be fired."

%MINIFYHTMLc9f82e796be8ffb1d00777a3c62a660715% %MINIFYHTMLc9f82e796be8ffb1d00777a3c62a660716%

"They gave him dossiers and told him to record the details of his experience, as well as to collect information about his competitors," he said. Evy Poumpouras he adds, before it is revealed that they can use everything they have gathered in their files during the test.