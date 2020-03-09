Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun falls with a broken jaw after a quick blow to the face – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was taken off the field and then taken to a hospital in Arizona after being hit in the face by a fastball on Sunday.

Later, the team announced that the 25-year-old had suffered a broken jaw and would be evaluated more Monday. While it is too early for any type of timeline, Calhoun surely faces a long absence.

The left-hander who hit Calhoun collapsed after being hit in the face by a shot of the Los Angeles Dodgers left-handers, Julio Urias, in the first inning of a spring training game.

After being hit by the 95 mph fastball, Calhoun fell on his back and covered his face with his hands. The game stopped for about 10 minutes when the coaches and coaches attended Calhoun, who after a while could walk with help to the medical car.

Once at a Phoenix hospital, Calhoun had a CT scan, which revealed a fractured jaw.

Calhoun is a former Dodgers prospect who arrived in Texas as part of the Yu Darvish exchange in July 2017. Last season, he enjoyed a bit of a break with the Rangers, as he hit .269 / .323 / .524 with 21 in House runs in 83 games. He is a former general prospect of consensus among the top 100, so Texas still has high hopes for its future.