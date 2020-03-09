Terrence Howard accuses FOX of not paying his & # 39; Empire & # 39; fees

FOX

Lucious Lyon cartoonist launches his claim for breach of contract days after the network filed a separate lawsuit against him and his company for entangling her in her legal battle with her ex-wife.

Actor Terrence Howard is suing the TV bosses behind his hit drama series of hip-hop "Empire"on charges of pending payment.

Fox Network officials were supposed to pay the "Iron Man"He stars in his television salaries through his company, Universal Bridges, but Howard says he has not received the funds agreed for the last three episodes produced, and is now taking them to court for breach of contract.

Howard, who still plays music mogul Lucious Lyon on the show, wants FOX executives to deliver the total amount due, plus attorneys' fees, reports The Blast.

The actor's lawsuit comes days after FOX bosses filed a separate lawsuit against Howard and his company, after being caught in a separate legal battle between the star and his ex-wife, Michelle Ghent.

Howard was ordered to pay him $ 1.3 million (£ 991,400) in spousal support last August, but is appealing the ruling, and apparently refused to cut a check until his challenge is heard.

His actions led Ghent, who was married to Howard from 2010 to 2013, to deliver to the FOX chiefs a legal notice that sought to pay his ex's wages directly in an effort to collect the money owed, leaving the lawyers From the television firm ask the judges to help decide where the funds are supposed to be sent.

A decision has not yet been made in that case.