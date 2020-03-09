Teresa Giudice reveals that she faced Joe and Melissa Gorga for speaking ill of her husband Joe Giudice!

Although Teresa and Joe Giudice are separated now, that does not mean that they agree with people talking badly about the father of their four daughters! That said, it turns out that she is very upset by her own brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa always despises her ex-husband.

As a result, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed during a new interview that he had scolded both of them, warning them that if they continue to be so hostile towards Joe, he will "explode,quot;!

%MINIFYHTML01c842ac855e10f6f5df42ce5f2950c411% %MINIFYHTML01c842ac855e10f6f5df42ce5f2950c412%

It's no secret that Gorga's partner has been talking badly about Joe Giudice every time they have the chance, but Teresa has had enough to face them.

During an interview with AllAboutTRH, Teresa made it very clear when asked how she felt about the two "talking so badly,quot; about her separated husband.

‘I don't like it and I didn't tell them anymore. I mean, listen, my brother is upset. And my brother kept his mouth shut for a long time, but I told both (Melissa and Joe) to leave now. I don't want them to say one more thing about Joe Giudice, "he explained."

She continued to emphasize that if her brother and sister-in-law don't stop him, things will definitely intensify.

‘When entering next season, if they say boo about it, I will explode. They know that they don't talk about him anymore. And my children don't want to hear it, "said the mother of four children in the middle.

Joe Gorga has not been too subtle when it comes to speeches released to his sister's husband.

In fact, his disdain for him has only become more obvious since he and Teresa announced their separation in December.

Ad

Will she stop for the sake of Teresa, who does not want her husband of two decades to be the target of negativity of his own family? Only time will tell!



Post views:

0 0