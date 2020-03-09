Tennis players react to the cancellation of Indian Wells: Nadal is "very sad,quot; for the development

Three-time Indian Wells Masters champion Rafael Nadal said it was "very sad,quot; to see the effect that the coronavirus is having worldwide after the first major tennis event was suspended due to fears about the outbreak.

It was confirmed on Sunday that both the Indian Wells Masters and the Indian Wells Open, which were scheduled to begin on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, would not take place amid concerns for the safety of players and fans.

The Riverside County Department of Public Health declared a public health emergency on Sunday after a confirmed case of coronavirus in the Coachella Valley.

Nadal, who won the Indian Wells Masters in 2007, 2009 and 2013, had been in California preparing for the tournament and said he was evaluating what to do next.

"Probably everyone heard the news. Indian Wells canceled," Nadal tweeted.

"We are here and we are still deciding what is next. Very sad for everything that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully the authorities' solutions soon. Stay well and safe."