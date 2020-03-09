Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly released from prison in August

# Roommates, it seems that Tekashi 6ix9ine currently incarcerated is being released from prison sooner than expected. According to new reports, it is said that he will officially leave the prison this summer, with a release date in August.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal representative, Lance Lazzaro, predicted in December that his client would end his 24-month sentence at the end of July or beginning of August, and as has been revealed, he was right.

According to the Inmate Locator of the Bureau of Prisons, Daniel Hernández (Tekashi 6ix9ine) will be released on August 2, 2020. This public record was also backed by the Department of Public Affairs of the Bureau of Prisons, who declared "( W) We can confirm, Inmate Hernandez has a planned release date for August 2, 2020. "

As you will remember, Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced in December 2019 and initially faced 47 years in prison in prison for several crimes related to being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods street gang.

However, once he agreed to be a cooperating witness for prosecutors in the case, he testified against two of his former gang members who went to trial. His highly publicized sentencing hearing finally arrived months later and he was granted only 24 months as a reward for helping him courtesy of his testimony in court.

6ix9ine had already served 13 months while awaiting sentencing and, as with many federal prisoners, he only has to serve 85% of his remaining time.

