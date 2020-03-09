Teaser for Tamar Braxton's new program & # 39; Get Ya Life & # 39; thrown out

Fans of Tamar Braxton, who are eager for her to return to the small screen, will not have to wait much longer, since Braciouson has just released the advance of his new program, Get Ya Life.

The claim lasts only a few seconds. In the clip, you can hear a producer asking Tamar what he wants to do with his show, but he cuts himself before he can answer the question.

Braxton, the creator of the daytime talk show, The Real, has disagreed with Loni Love since leaving the show. During an interview last year, he addressed the dispute.

"Here's the thing. I don't want to be anyone's marketing tool this season. No shadow, but I just wish everyone the best," he said on the Wendy Williams show last year.

"I feel that sometimes God has to get you out of situations before you become more toxic." Braxton continued. "What would happen if I was in a situation where I am doing Braxton Family Values, and it is very stressful, and I am doing this other show in which people are being malicious behind my back? What kind of person would I be sitting now? "on this sofa? I wouldn't be focused. I wouldn't be ready for my transformation. I wouldn't be ready for my elevation. And that's where I have to go. I have to go up and up and up and up."