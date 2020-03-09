Taylor Swift tops Google's 2020 list of the most wanted woman in music

%MINIFYHTMLbd5cc7a3ba0f90e4cb65759889a2093611% %MINIFYHTMLbd5cc7a3ba0f90e4cb65759889a2093612%

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Serena Williams has been discovered as the most wanted female athlete in the search engine, while Awkwafina reveals herself as the most wanted woman in comedy.



Taylor Swift It has been revealed as Google's most wanted woman in music in 2020.

The search engine honored International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8, by revealing its data on the most wanted women on the Internet.

According to Google, Taylor topped the list of searches among women in music, while Serena Williams She was the most wanted female athlete. Awkwafina She was the most wanted woman in comedy, and Toni Morrison She was the most wanted author.

Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girls' power" have reached an all-time high in the United States, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 percent in the United States since 2004 .