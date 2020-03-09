Taraji P. Henson confesses that wedding planning has taken its toll

WENN / FayesVision

Speaking at American Express & # 39; #ExpressThanks Pop Up Cafe at the Grand Central station in New York, the actress of & # 39; Empire & # 39; admits that & # 39; trying to combine everything is crazy & # 39 ;.

Taraji P. Henson she feels "overwhelmed" planning her wedding with her fiance Kelvin Hayden.

The 49-year-old actress spoke with People magazine at the #ExpressThanks Pop Up Cafe of American Express at the Grand Central station in New York on Friday (March 6), and confessed that organizing the nuptials was taking its toll.

"It's overwhelming, because in my work life, I have appointments and emails and now in my personal life it's like, & # 39; Ah! & # 39;", He shared.

The "Empire"Star added:" I don't think people understand what wedding planning implies, trying to combine everything is crazy. "

The couple set a provisional date for April 4, but since then it has altered their plans to avoid possible bad weather, and the star recently told the American TV show "Extra": "I mentioned a date … it was the 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it on 4/4/20, but my wedding planner told me: & # 39; Okay, in case it rains, we will have umbrellas & # 39; … and I said: & # 39; You know what, no matter April, let's move it later. "

While Taraji confessed that she is "excited," she kept her mouth shut on the revised date.

The "Hidden figures"The star got engaged to former American footballer Kelvin in May 2018 after more than two years of dating.