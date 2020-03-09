Take a nap at work? It's National Siesta Day – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Do you feel sleepy? Today is the day when you can say that you are celebrating a national holiday if you are surprised by taking a nap at your desk.

Monday, March 9 is National Siesta Day.

%MINIFYHTMLea4dbac3d6df1c46b4190b9952eef51c13% %MINIFYHTMLea4dbac3d6df1c46b4190b9952eef51c14%

The day, revealingly, falls on the first day of the work week after most people have "advanced,quot; and advance their clocks an hour.

%MINIFYHTMLea4dbac3d6df1c46b4190b9952eef51c15% %MINIFYHTMLea4dbac3d6df1c46b4190b9952eef51c16%

The day is meant to encourage everyone to find some time to rest.

The day was a creation of former Boston University professor William Anthony, who wanted everyone to realize the health benefits of having a good rest time.