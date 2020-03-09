Tahith Chong signs a new contract with Manchester United | Soccer news





Tahith Chong has agreed a new contract with Manchester United

Manchester United end Tahith Chong has signed a new contract until 2022.

%MINIFYHTML3bbc8d906f5f4d111d329e66436c983511% %MINIFYHTML3bbc8d906f5f4d111d329e66436c983512%

Chong, who joined United from Feyenoord in 2016, has represented the Netherlands in six international youth levels through U21 and has made 14 appearances for the first team.

United's most recent 20-year outing was a part-time substitute in the Europa League 5-0 victory over Club Brugge in February.

Chong has made 14 senior appearances for United

"When I joined Manchester United when I was young, it was a dream come true," he said. "It's an honor every time I wear the shirt and represent this club. I'm working hard every day to improve and I know that this is the perfect environment to develop my game."

"The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world class players here is fantastic. I am delighted to sign this new contract and I am really grateful for the opportunity to prove myself here for many years."

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Tahith works very hard every day and is constantly improving. His performances this season, whether for the first team or for children under 23, are testimony to his hard work, dedication and of his character. "

"We are satisfied with the progress he has made since joining the Academy and we hope to continue developing his talent. Tahith has great potential; given his age, ability and work ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United." .