Sylvester Stallone wears latex gloves in the supermarket race to fight the coronavirus

The actor of & # 39; Rambo: Last Blood & # 39; He is photographed taking the preventive measure while buying food at Whole Foods in Beverly Hills in the middle of the virus outbreak.

Sylvester Stallone joins the list of celebrities who participate in the maintenance of their personal hygiene to combat the spread of coronavirus. The veteran actor was photographed with latex gloves while shopping at Whole Foods in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 8.

Latex gloves were unlikely only as part of normal 73-year-old accessories. In a photo obtained by TMZ, the "Rambo: Last Blood"The star was seen avoiding touching a lot of groceries with their own hands, so it is probably related to the coronavirus.

Sylvester is not the only star that has acted in the midst of fear of the coronavirus. Summer walker He previously took an even extreme preventive measure when he shared a photo of her completely covered while driving through an airport. The "Last Day of Summer" singer wore a hoodie, hair net, mask, oversized sunglasses, gloves and a garbage bag as an outer layer. Only the bridge of his nose was exposed. "Not today, honey," he joked in his legend.

Sebastian StanIn the meantime, he was trolled after using a face mask that covered his mouth and nose, an eye mask and a hoodie while on board a Delta Airlines flight to Europe. The "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"The actor also put on black gloves and had a pillow over his chest and a white blanket around his shoulders." Thanks @delta for taking me to Europe safe … # BuckytakesEurope, "he captioned.

On the other hand, Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil Boosie He pressed the wrong button to say that he would stay away from all Asians, whom he thinks they carry COVID-19, to make sure he doesn't get the disease. "I won't even walk. I won't even walk in an airport. If you're Chinese or you seem … I won't even walk," the rapper said in a live Instagram video. "I would go backwards. If you're Chinese or Yang, don't come to my side. Philippines … I'm sorry, I wouldn't even walk. I'd take the other path."

He later doubled his racist publication on the coronavirus by publishing an edited photo of Kevin Garnett wearing a mask while watching Yao Ming during the NBA All-Star Game.