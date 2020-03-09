Sven-Goran Eriksson on Monday Night Football: England, Wayne Rooney, Sir Alex Ferguson and more | Soccer news

















Sven-Goran Eriksson talks about his time as England coach: including his greatest regret, choosing Baden-Baden as the basis for the 2006 World Cup, three consecutive quarter-finals and the intrusion of the press.

Sven-Goran Eriksson shared ideas of his reign as England manager in Monday Night Football, discussing his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson among several topics of his time in charge.

England's first foreign chief also spoke about his great regret of his five-year term, his decision to take Theo Walcott to the 2006 World Cup and play Paul Scholes to the left of the midfield.

Read on to learn about some of the highlights of Sven & # 39; s MNF appearance…

England statistics for Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven orn its beginning with England …

Eriksson travels around before his first game in charge of England

"It was good to beat Spain in the first game. Then, slowly, it became Germany's game and, of course, if you defeat them, life is much easier! After that game, I didn't hear anything about a foreigner like the England Coach, at least for a while.

"No one thought we would defeat Germany 5-1. It was a night when everything went well for England, and everything went wrong for Germany. Just before the break, they had the opportunity to score and they didn't." minute later, Steven Gerrard scored to put the 2-1. The game changed at that time. "

Sven in England in the main tournaments …

4:31 The former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson, chooses his last England XI from the English players he drove throughout his career. The former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson, chooses his last England XI from the English players he drove throughout his career.

"In 2002 I didn't think we would win (the World Cup). I didn't think we were ready for that. In 2004, I thought we should have reached the final of the European Championship. By 2006 I was sure we would win the World Cup.

"If you watch all three tournaments, when you get Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney injured, Rooney expelled and things like that, we really didn't have someone in the bank who could come in and do that job. That was unfortunate."

"I guess the 2004 Euro Cup team was my best team. Rio Ferdinand (who was suspended) might have entered the team and then is very close to the best we could do."

Sven in his position before the attack of the players against Fernando's ban …

Rio Ferdinand speaks with England's manager, Sven Goran Eriksson, at the directors' box at Old Trafford

"I was ahead of the game of Turkey, a qualifier and a very important game. The FA told me that Rio could not participate in this game, and I protested. Why not? Because he has not been judged. They told me he had been tried Because he didn't go to the drug test.

"I had to give up. Then Sir Alex Ferguson came on the scene and was extremely angry with me. I told him he couldn't do anything. He said he had to play against Rio, and I told him it was impossible." The FA never made a decision on my behalf, not even close to her, but in this case, they said I couldn't play.

"Then, Sir Alex told me that the rest of the United players on the team would go on strike. I arranged a meeting between the FA and the players because it was on my head. I really tried to get to Rio, but I couldn't & # 39 ; t ".

Sven in Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes …

Eriksson talks with Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes in a training session in 2004

"Lampard and Gerrard, could play together."

Eriksson talked about Paul Scholes and why he moved him to the left side of the center of the field.

"It was never a problem. At that time, they were the four best midfielders we had (David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Scholes)."

"At that time I couldn't put any of them in the bank. I chose because I was convinced that these four were the best. I was always convinced that Gerrard and Lampard could play together."

"When Scholes chose to retire, I asked him to think about it for a month during the holidays. That had nothing to do with training. I think he didn't want to be away from his family for so long. Paul was a great player, but never we saw the best in a great tournament. "

Sven in Gary Neville …

"I always had an opinion about everything, before training and after training. One day when we stopped training, he complained about something when David Beckham came. Beckham told me not to listen and said," Chief, he was born. like this and will die like this. "

"But he's a good man and he was a fantastic right back."

Eriksson chose his last XI in English at MNF

Sven in England's areas of weakness …

"England has always been famous for its great goalkeepers, before I came. We had good goalkeepers, but maybe we didn't have the great world-class goalkeeper. That was one thing. In the front, we had Owen and Rooney, but then of that, we had no first class options. Not at that level to win the World Cup. "

Sven about taking injured players to important tournaments …

Eriksson speaks with Michael Owen during the quarterfinals of the 2004 Euro Cup in England against Portugal

"If you give me a very good alternative (to David Beckham in 2002 or Wayne Rooney in 2006), then I could have made a different decision."

"But when you go to a great tournament, as with Rooney in 2006, if you have a small chance to play, you have to take it. It was the same with Beckham. You can't keep them out. We had a lot of good footballers, but you don't have a second Rooney." .

Sven in the selection of Theo Walcott for the 2006 World Cup …

Eriksson talked about choosing Theo Walcott as a 17-year-old for the 2006 World Cup

"I hadn't seen him play too much. We went to see him but not too much. We had conversations with Arsene Wenger, of course, but if you don't have a clear choice as a front room, why not take someone? Who is young and talented to the future? The player chosen as number 23 on the team will not win the World Cup for you. "

Sven on Wayne Rooney …

Eriksson considered Rooney as one of the best players he had achieved.

"Maybe he wasn't the best (player I ever managed to get), but he was very high. Remember, I only had Rooney with the national team and for the big tournaments he had bad luck. He was injured in the last one and was expelled and I injured in 2004 Also, so I really didn't see the best of Rooney.

"But you could see that this was a great player. I followed him and he has been criticized from time to time, but he is the best scorer in England and Manchester United."

And Sven in Rooney's World Cup red …

"Yes, of course (it was a great frustration). I'm not one of those who think too much in the past, if we had done this, maybe we would have won that. It happened, bad luck. I think it was really important for the press not to kill him because you needed Wayne Rooney. "

Eriksson led England to three quarter finals in major tournaments

Sven in the club vs country battles …

"This was always a big problem. In Rooney, it was a big problem between Sir Alex and I. He didn't want to release it, but it also became a question for doctors. The Manchester United doctor against the England doctor.

"In the end, the doctor in England was a specialist in metatarsal injuries (Leif Sward) who had operated hundreds every year. We got insurance that he could play … maybe not the first game in Germany, but he could play. We had the independent doctors there too to verify everything. "

Sven in Sir Alex Ferguson …

Eriksson lifted the lid on his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson

"I hope he still considers me as a friend, as I consider him as a friend and we had many dinners together."

"When you get to the point where you are taking something from United, whether for a friendly or half-injured player, he became like a lion defending his club with everything he had. But I had to do things for England. I had to choose Rooney, whatever United said.

"José Mourinho and Arsene Wenger were very easy, but Ferguson, not so much! But I respect him very much for what he has done and I understood."

Sven on penalties …

3:29 Sven-Goran Eriksson admits his biggest mistake, since the England coach did not appoint a "mental coach,quot; to help with the penalty kicks Sven-Goran Eriksson admits his biggest mistake, since the England coach did not appoint a "mental coach,quot; to help with the penalty kicks

"Surely in 2006, I would have taken a mental coach for penalties. It was a big mistake. I think it was the biggest mistake I made. We had many players in 2006 who had been present for a long time."

"I thought they would handle everything more or less. But we weren't especially good on penalties. The pressure at that time was too great for us to go to the final. When you stay there taking a penalty, you feel it." "

Eriksson suffered penalty of criminal shooting with England

Sven about whether the English press was unfair to him …

"No, I do not think so. The unfair is not the football press. The unfair is the rest of the press, which cannot see the difference between your private life and your professional life. When that is mixed, one way or another , that's bad, very bad.

"In Italy they didn't care about your private life, but they kill you there if you lose two or three football matches, which is just because winning and losing football matches and how well we play football, that's what I'm supposed to do. Be judged. At least, that's what I hope you judge me. "