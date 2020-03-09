Sven-Goran Eriksson joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football | Soccer news

Watch MNF from 7pm in Sky Sports Premier League; Leicester vs Aston Villa starts at 8pm





Sven-Goran Eriksson is a special guest at MNF

Sven-Goran Eriksson joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football.

The former England manager joins David Jones and Carragher, whom he led for five years with England, in the MNF's study for the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Aston Villa.

In addition to the weekend's action in the top category, Eriksson will lift the top of a successful managerial career during which he won 18 trophies, his appointment as England's first foreign manager and his time in charge of the team.

Leicester vs A Villa Live

Sven-Goran Eriksson in Monday Night Football in Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

A great month of soccer at Sky Sports …

After the defeat in the derby, Manchester City returns to action on Wednesday, March 11 when they face Arsenal, live Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

The race for the first four continues to warm up while former manager José Mourinho welcomes Manchester United in form to Tottenham on March 15, and the Merseyside derby also lives in Sky on March 16, a game that could give him Liverpool its Premier League title. .

Two old London enemies face each other when the Spurs receive the West Ham in Friday night football on March 20, before Liverpool's match with Crystal Palace ends a massive month in the top category.

All ways of looking …

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games that are shown live on Sky Sports through the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99. NOW TV can be transmitted through a computer or applications.

