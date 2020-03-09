Suspected arrest in 2016 Murder of Kirk Kimberly at Sonoma State Univ. – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTO ROSA (Up News Info SF) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of Kirk Kimberly, 18, whose body was found in a shallow grave on the campus of Sonoma State University in 2016.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Daniel Carillo, 20, of Rohnert Park, was arrested and taken from the California Youth Authority in Stocktion to Sonoma on February 28 for a pending court case for separated.

Carillo was interviewed by detectives and registered in the Sonoma County Jail for homicide, the sheriff's office said.

The arrest comes more than three years after Kimberly was discovered in a shallow grave in an area away from the Sonoma state campus by a landscaper who was cleaning bushes.

Kimberly had been reported missing for two weeks by his family in Cotati when his body was discovered. An autopsy determined that Kimberly had been stabbed several times.

The sheriff's office said that for the past three years, detectives have been conducting follow-up interviews and reviewing physical and forensic evidence in the case.

Carrillo remains in custody with a bail order. There was no immediate information on the reason for the case or the nature of the relationship, if any, between Kimberly and Carrillo.