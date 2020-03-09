Suspect of assault arrested after being locked in a house in Richmond for hours – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (Up News Info SF) – A suspect wanted for a serious assault was arrested Sunday night after a barricade situation at a Richmond home, police said.

Police closed the area in the 500 block of South 5th Street in the Santa Fe neighborhood, north of Interstate 580, and warned motorists to avoid the area, although initially they did not reveal what justified the police activity.

Richmond police said on Twitter around 11:30 p.m. that officers successfully arrested a suspect with barricades, who was wanted for "a serious assault."

**TO UPDATE*** Richmond police officers successfully arrested the suspect with a barricade wanted for a serious assault. There is no threat to the community and the scene has risen. https://t.co/6Y7RjjWMB5 – Richmond, CA Police (@RPDCAOnline) March 9, 2020

Police said there is currently no threat to the community and has since lifted the scene.