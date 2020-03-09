Survey shows that Minnesota's moose population remains stable – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – An aerial survey of the Minnesota moose population shows that the number of moose has remained relatively stable for the ninth consecutive year, the Natural Resources Department said Monday.

Even so, the moose population is at risk in the long term, as reproductive success remains low.

This winter, the DNR estimated that the moose population was 3,150 animals, or that it ranged between 2,400 and 4,320. Due to the variation in this type of annual population estimate, this year's estimate does not suggest a decrease in last year's estimate of 4,180.

The survey provides an estimate because biologists cannot see or count every moose in the survey area of ​​6000 square miles (9656 square kilometers). They examine a part of the moose range each year to arrive at an estimate.

The DNR said stability is good news, but Minnesota moose are still at risk. The moose population has declined from an estimated 8,840 in 2006. Low reproductive success and continued deaths from brainworms and other diseases make population recovery difficult.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority contributed funds and personnel for the annual survey.

