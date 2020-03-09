Super League: team of the week of round 6 | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLa9066158d6b3445a2c77991692c5fbf811% %MINIFYHTMLa9066158d6b3445a2c77991692c5fbf812%





Robert Lui of Leeds earns a place in our team of the week

We investigated Opta's statistics and chose our combined XIII of the players that shined during Round 6 of the 2020 Super League season …

1. Jamie Shaul (Hull FC)

The full-back was a constant threat to blacks and whites, as they won again with an exciting win of golden points to Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Shaul covered an incredible 175 meters in 19 carries, made two initial breaks and one support, and finished his exhibition with an attempt.

2. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

The end showed more signs that he is returning to his best after a 2019 season interrupted by an injury, although his efforts were not enough to help prevent Wakefield from leaving 27-26.

Johnstone scored two attempts, made 100 meters and an initial break, along with a download for the hosts.

3. Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Wardle's long attempt in the second half was the highlight of the game and helped Huddersfield record a memorable 12-10 victory for the current Super League champions St Helens.

Along with that, the center transported a total of 160 meters and made an initial rest.

4. Israel Folau (Catalan dragons)

His signing may have sparked a lot of controversy, but the Australian quickly settled in the baseline of the Catalans and was an important part of Saturday's victory at home against Salford Red Devils.

Folau made 114 meters from 16 carries, escaped four fast balls, proposed a discharge and provided assistance for one of his team's attempts.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

It was the only attempt for the Wigan end this week, but it was still highlighted by the hosts as they beat Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday.

Along with his score, Marshall covered 142 meters in 13 carries, made four initial breaks and also got three quick games.

6. Robert Lui (Leeds rhinos)

Together with fellow midfielder Luke Gale, Lui ran in two attempts for Leeds during the 66-12 victory over Toronto Wolfpack and also won the man of the match award.

The 30-year-old also recorded some striking statistics, making 122 meters of 15 carries and making three initial breaks as well.

7. Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)

Hastings opened the way with two attempts for Wigan when they defeated Hull KR 30-16 at DW Stadium on Sunday.

Last year, the Man of Steel made an initial rest, a supported rest, assisted and made 82 meters with the ball in his hand also during the match.

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

The Warrington captain led from the front when the hosts triumphed 9-8 in an exciting encounter with Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

Hill transported 163 meters from 17 transports, produced two discharges and made 36 tackles with a 100 percent success rate.

9. Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

The prostitute produced another animated display for rhinos when they overwhelmed Toronto in the Super League game Thursday night.

In addition to scoring an attempt, Dwyer was also available to provide assistance and made 78 meters carrying the ball, including two initial breaks.

10. Sam Kasiano (Catalan dragons)

Kasiano had a great impact from the replacement bank while the Catalans continued their strong start to the season with a home victory against Salford.

The accessory made 166 meters of 13 carries, including an initial break, was discharged twice and managed to escape three fast balls.

11. Matt Whitley (Catalan dragons)

Two attempts in the first half of the second row helped prepare the Dragons on their way to victory over the Red Devils, helping to banish memories of last year's 46-0 defeat by visitors.

Whitley also made a major defensive change for his team, making 29 tackles during the game.

12. Josh Jones (Hull FC)

Jones quickly adapted to life in Hull after his change from Salford during the winter and played an important role in his team's victory Friday night.

The game against Wakefield saw the second row carry 116 meters, make three downloads and provide assists for two of Hull's attempts.

13. Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants)

The long forward loose forward was huge in defense for the Giants, as they defeated St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium, making 56 tackles during the game.

Lawrence was at the forefront of Huddersfield with the ball in his hand as well, making 100 meters of 16 carries during the game.