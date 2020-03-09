Sunil Gavaskar hopes to see the creation of the Women's Indian Premier League | Cricket News





Australian Meg Lanning celebrates winning the T20 Women's World Cup

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has called for the emergence of an Indian Premier League for women.

A record 86, 174 fans watched the women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday, with Australia beating India to win the trophy for the fifth time with a record.

Women & # 39; s Big Bash League and Women & # 39; s Cricket Super League have been the main women's national tournaments since they started in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Gavaskar believes that the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), led by another former Indian captain in Sourav Ganguly, should now consider creating his own tournament as the men's IPL.

"For Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI, I would say, look, obviously, this year will not be possible, but next year, to have a women's IPL because that will generate much more talent," he said. India today.

"I've been asking for a women's IPL for the past few years since I saw the finals at Lord & # 39; s 2017. That's where you really saw that there is potential for a women's IPL.

2:03 Australia stars Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt say their victory over India in the final of the T20 World Cup was "incredible,quot; and "clinical,quot; Australia stars Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt say their victory over India in the final of the T20 World Cup was "incredible,quot; and "clinical,quot;

"And as I said, you don't necessarily have to start with an eight-team IPL, maybe you can start with an IPL or WIPL of five or four teams or whatever you want to call it. But I think if you start with that, there will be more talent that will come out in the light, as for the men's team. "

Gavaskar pointed to the Big Bash Women's League in Australia as part of the reason why his international team has been so successful in recent years.

"That is a tournament where you play with the best players in the world and learn from them. But like the IPL, most of the WBBL players are Australian players in that, and that has certainly helped them find that many more players

"A women's IPL will make a lot of sense because that will mean that there will be more exposure for women, there will be much more talent, which is probably there, but we don't know at this time if it will come to the fore. And then, as The years go by, the Indian women's team will start to win many more trophies. "

The men's IPL 2020 starts on Sunday, May 29, with all games live on Sky Sports.