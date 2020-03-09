Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives the assassination attempt | Sudan News

%MINIFYHTMLe4837663e4f39ef6fd179bbf22470fbc11% %MINIFYHTMLe4837663e4f39ef6fd179bbf22470fbc12%

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt in the capital, Khartoum, according to state media.

"An explosion struck when Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's car was driving, but thank God no one was injured," Ali Bakhit, director of the prime minister's office, said Monday.

Members of Hamdok's office confirmed to Al Jazeera that the prime minister had been transferred to a safe place. in a safe place ".

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera, reporting from Khartoum, said the explosion focused onThe convoy of the prime minister "just when he was going to his office."

There was no immediate attribution of responsibility.

The images published online showed two white vehicles used by the main officials of Sudan parked on a street, damaged with broken widows. Another vehicle was badly damaged in the explosion.

Hamdok, a leading economist, was appointed prime minister in August last year after protests in favor of democracy forced the military to dismiss former ruler Omar al-Bashir.

After months of negotiations, the army and the pro-democratic movement reached an agreement to share power in August.

The agreement established a joint 11-member military-civil sovereign council that will govern Sudan for the next three years.

Military generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to the civilian-led administration.

The prime minister pledged to work to end the country's economic crisis and establish peace.

Born in 1956 in the south-central province of Kordofan, Hamdok has more than 30 years of experience as an economist and policy analyst specializing in economic development in Africa.