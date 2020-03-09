Study: coffee can stifle your brain's ability to think creatively – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLfab2fa321f1e2f272575e631a32e55a911% %MINIFYHTMLfab2fa321f1e2f272575e631a32e55a912%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A new study from the University of Arkansas shows that caffeine can harm your ability to think creatively.
Not all is bad news: the study shows that caffeine "significantly improves,quot; problem solving. But it didn't help them propose new ideas.
This is because these two tasks require that your brain function in completely different ways. So it is difficult to do both at the same time.