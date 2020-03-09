Stuart Hogg: Scotland achieved something special with the victory of France | Rugby Union News

"Today was a great opportunity for us as 23 and as a country to achieve something special. I think we have done it," says Scotland.





Stuart Hogg celebrated his first home victory as Scotland's captain with victory over France

Stuart Hogg says that Scotland achieved something special after curbing the ambitions of Grand Slam of France.

The full-back celebrated his first home victory as captain when Gregor Townsend's team surprised France 28-17 in Murrayfield.

Where England, Italy and Wales had failed, Scotland succeeded as twice as Sean Maitland and a late Stuart McInally score ended the hopes of Fabien Galthie's team in the Six Nations this year.

And Hogg admits that victory is among the proudest in a dark blue shirt.

"It's definitely up there," said the Exeter Chiefs player. "We talked before the game about how great memories are created by great opportunities."

"Today was a great opportunity for us as 23 and as a country to achieve something special. I think we have done it."

"We work incredibly hard to give us every chance to win and I am incredibly proud of the boys. We take it to France."

The captain of Scotland, Stuart Hogg, lifts the Auld Alliance Trophy after the victory over France in Murrayfield.

France played the last 44 minutes with 14 men after the moment of madness of Mohamed Haouas cost them dearly.

The accessory turned red after hitting Jamie Ritchie's chin, but Hogg insists that dismissal was not the key factor in the fall of visitors.

"It didn't change what we wanted to do," he said. "We wanted to be physical from the beginning and exploit their blitz defense as the bottom line."

"We stick to our plan. You have an idea of ​​the momentum. We argue (kicking the corner with 7-6 below) as leaders, we support each other."

"Right after the red card, too, we thought about going to the corner. The more we discussed it, we decided to take all three. We have a good group of leaders and we trust each other.

"We talked about staying together as a bottom line and not giving them an easy way out and flying someone. We take that away from them. With their strength, we hope to turn it into a weakness."

"We do not seek perfection because we believe it does not exist. But we feel we are in a good place."