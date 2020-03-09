Steven Bergwijn: The end of Tottenham suffers a & # 39; significant & # 39; on the ankle in Burnley's draw | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML15b84d2912f68bf95c17f5484c2e041d11% %MINIFYHTML15b84d2912f68bf95c17f5484c2e041d12%

Steven Bergwijn faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a "significant,quot; ankle injury during Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The 22-year-old suffered a blow in the final stages of the draw at Turf Moor and, together with his teammate Ben Davies, trained Monday before the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Tuesday RB Leipzig.

A statement from the club said: "After the evaluation and examination of our medical team, we can confirm that Steven Bergwijn suffered a significant sprained left ankle during our match against Burnley.

"The Dutch international will now undergo a prolonged period of rehabilitation where his progress will continue to be evaluated."

Bergwijn, who joined PSV Eindhoven's Tottenham in the January transfer window, has made seven appearances and scored twice since his arrival.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane appears to be ready for a return to Mourinho's squad earlier than scheduled after his prolonged dismissal due to a hamstring problem.

The striker participated Monday in drills and rehabilitation activities at the Tottenham training camp as England's international approaches his return.

José Mourinho's list of injuries is increasing, with Bergwijn (ankle) joining Kane (thigh), Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Heung-Min Son (arm) on the sidelines.

Tottenham will face RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga on Tuesday, who needs to defeat his 1-0 loss in the first leg to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The game will continue normally in the Red Bull Arena amid the fears of the coronavirus, while Paris Saint-Germain against Borussia Dortmund and Valencia against Atalanta will be played behind closed doors.

Merson says: This is not the sport of Mourinho

Paul Merson says he cannot imagine that José Mourinho is enjoying the current situation in Tottenham, and feels that his current style "is not his sport."

Tottenham does not have a victory in five games, after being eliminated from the FA Cup midweek by Norwich, and must overcome a 1-0 deficit in his last Champions League game in the second leg of the last 16 in Red Bull Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Here, Merson is confused by the current situation in Tottenham, insisting that the Spurs need to win silverware, not try to entertain.

"This is not really José Mourinho's sport.

"They should have bought someone to cover Kane's injury, he has come back to bite him, and that is not necessarily Jose's fault. But I have followed Mourinho's entire career, and I have seen him with teams worse than this, capable of closing the Store and not award goals.

"What I am seeing now does not look like Mourinho. They are too much in the games from end to end."

Daniel Levy says that Tottenham needs to finish in the top five in the Premier League to increase his summer transfer window prospects

Levy: impacted Spurs transfers without CL

Tottenham's summer transfer plans will be affected if they don't qualify for the Champions League next season, Daniel Levy admitted.

The president said that if he does not finish in the top five of the Premier League, with Manchester City in second place facing a competition ban, he will see the Spurs receive a financial blow that will affect their recruitment budget.

Speaking at a scheduled meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust last week, Levy also said the Spurs will continue to produce top-notch players, instead of buying them.

The minutes of the meeting said: "Daniel Levy (DL) replied that the Spurs have a net base expenditure of 200 million pounds in the last four years in players, but said there is little correlation between the money spent and winning. of making the right decisions. "