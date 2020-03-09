Stephanie Clark accused of killing her boyfriend in Maple Grove – Up News Info

Thursday

A 29-year-old woman accused of killing her boyfriend.The night during a domestic dispute inside a Maple Grove house, he told authorities that she shot him because "he hit me."

Stephanie Louise Clark, 29, has been arrested and is now charged with second-degree murder.

On Thursday night, police were called to the 6200 block of Magda Drive just after 6 p.m. in a report from a person who was unconscious. They arrived to find a dead man.

The victim was identified to Up News Info by family members as Don Juan. It was said that he had been in a two-year relationship with Clark. Investigators said he had been shot in the head and had additional bullet holes in the back.

The criminal complaint against Clark says she went to a neighbor's house after the shooting and said: "He is dead."

The complaint said that he had his son with his 5-year-old son when he went to his neighbor's house. There was also a half-eaten sandwich on a child's plate at the crime scene. Investigators have determined that the boy was inside the house when Juan was shot.

Clark told authorities he had been injured in the back as a result of Juan assaulting her, and the investigation revealed bruises on the left side of his back. The complaint goes on to say that Clark claimed that Juan confronted her about her conversation with a man inside a store that same day, and finally began beating her. She told police she went to pick up her son and, when she returned, the discussion continued.

She said she grabbed a revolver and shot her in the chest, she believed seven or eight times. She said she then shot him in the head because "he wanted me to stop talking."

Clark is expected in court Monday at 1:30 p.m. She is currently detained in the Hennepin County Jail.