Southland schools and universities prepare for possible outbreaks of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Across Southland, schools and universities are preparing for the possibility of a larger outbreak of local coronaviruses, as public health officials recommend social distancing to help slow the spread.

The University of Southern California will hold all classes online at the end of this week to assess their ability to do so, the University of California, Los Angeles has scheduled an informational meeting after three students tested negative for the disease and at the University Cal Long Beach State, 10 students and 3 advisors were quarantined after attending a conference in Washington, DC, where three people tested positive for coronavirus.

In Riverside, Murrieta Valley High School closed its doors after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak became ill. The school, which underwent a thorough cleaning, will remain closed until that employee's test results return.

And at Providence High School, a private Catholic school in Burbank, students were told to stay home and take their classes using an online learning program. The school said it was testing the program in case the school had to close due to a local outbreak of the disease.

"It's a little nice, because today I get to work at my own pace," said Dominic Mongelli, a sophomore.

Providence has not yet seen a case of coronavirus, but administrators made the decision to celebrate two days of online learning at home this week.

"Although we expect the best in how the coronavirus and COVID-19 spread, we are planning the worst," said Scott McLarty, director of the Providence school.

On Thursday, the school will test a Skype tool to connect students and teachers, making it possible for staff to teach complete lessons.

"I am really interested in how they are going to do it, especially because on Thursday I have my choir class," Mongelli said.

And for students who have less than ideal Internet connections, the school said it has a plan to ensure that they can also log in.

"We have a plane in place to help those families who need a WiFi booster or something like that or even a device if that is the case," McLarty said.

And while the school in Providence resumes on Tuesday, Mongelli said he was worried that his trip to the choir would be canceled.

"We have a great competition in Nashville, so traveling and it was still in question," he said.

In addition to preparing for a potential outbreak, Providence was also working to calm fears, bringing doctors last week to talk with staff and students about the facts of the virus and the importance of hand washing.

As of Monday night, there have been 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California with two deaths attributed to the disease. Los Angeles County has 16 confirmed cases and Riverside County has four confirmed cases.