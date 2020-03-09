South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade canceled

The following is a statement from the office of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh..

BOSTON – Monday, March 9, 2020 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today issued the following statement about the St. Patrick's Day Parade 2020 in southern Boston:

“In collaboration with Congressman Lynch, Councilors Flaherty and Flynn, Senator Collins, Representative Biele and David Falvey of the South Allied War Veterans Council in Boston, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is canceled. This decision is taken with great caution to ensure that we are doing what is necessary to keep Boston residents safe and healthy.

“While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very rapidly and we are closely monitoring any local case. Our top priority is to prevent any new cases, the best we can, and we are paying close attention to the guidance of public health officials. We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to prevent illness, such as washing their hands and staying home if they feel sick, and we will continue to make any information public as this situation develops in Boston. "

For more information on these preventive measures, visit: boston.gov/coronavirus.