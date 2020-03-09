South Africa: gangs refuse to deliver firearms despite amnesty | News

%MINIFYHTMLf0114662a0d76d08970fd6e501742f1311% %MINIFYHTMLf0114662a0d76d08970fd6e501742f1312%

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world, largely due to illegal firearms.

Now the government is offering an amnesty, but many are skeptical that this will make the country safer.



Fahmida Miller from Al Jazeera reports from Soweto, Johannesburg.