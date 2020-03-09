Sophie Ecclestone and Beth Mooney top the T20I ranking after the Women's World Cup | Cricket News





English spinner Sophie Ecclestone took eight wickets in the T20 World Cup

England's Sophie Ecclestone and Australia's Beth Mooney have finished the T20 World Cup as the best bowler and batter, respectively, in the T20 women's internationals.

The left arm spinner Ecclestone picked up eight wickets in four games with an excellent average of 6.12 while England reached the semifinals before being eliminated when its confrontation with India was rained.

Meanwhile, Australia's starter, Mooney, was the top scorer in the competition, reaching 259 in six innings, including an undefeated 78 in the final when the South Stars defeated India for 85 races in Melbourne.

The Australian Beth Mooney was the best scorer in the tournament.

Tournament player Mooney's account was the highest single player in a T20 Women's World Cup and pushed her to first place in the rankings for the first time in her career.

Mooney's opening partner, Alyssa Healy, rose two places to fifth place after hitting a 75 of 39 balls in Sunday's victory over India against more than 86,000 people in the MCG.

Alyssa Healy crushed five six in Sunday's final at the MCG

Nat Sciver is the only English player in the top 10 of the batting classification, occupies the tenth place, while her highest player after Ecclestone is Anya Shrubsole, who ranks 16th.

Sciver, Ecclestone, Shrubsole and England captain Heather Knight were named on the ICC Tournament Team that was launched on Monday.