Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Special Player Championship Preview | Golf news







The Sky Sports Golf podcast is back in the television studio this week, with Gary Murphy and Simon Holmes joining Josh Antmann for a special advance of the Players Championship.

The trio anticipates a great week at TPC Sawgrass, where Rory McIlroy seeks to become the first champion of consecutive players, in addition to analyzing many other topics of conversation in the world of golf.

In addition to discussing some of the possible candidates for victory in Florida and reflecting on some of the iconic moments in par 3 from 17 a year, the guests also give their verdict on the absence of Tiger Woods and what it could mean for their hopes of defending in The Masters.

Woods misses the event due to a back injury

Far from the main event of the PGA Tour, the panel goes through the great victory of Tyrrell Hatton in the United States and what it could mean for his career, in addition to trying to explain another disappointing Sunday at Bay Hill for Rory McIlroy.

There is also a quick review of the Qatar Masters, where David Drysdale narrowly missed his first European Circuit title, while the guests also take the last Ponder the Pro and respond to the best of their tweets.

