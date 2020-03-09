Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Nottingham Forest was cut, owls in free fall and Nahki Wells take ten to board | Soccer news

Listen to a new episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast published every Monday

%MINIFYHTMLd8c6f73407bb05969e0ad8fdde37cf6c11% %MINIFYHTMLd8c6f73407bb05969e0ad8fdde37cf6c12%

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL podcast, as we take a look at the latest actions of the Championship, League One and League Two, and Bristol City striker Nahki Wells faces Ten To Tackle.

In this week's Sky Sports EFL podcast, Jonathan Oakes joins Andy Hinchcliffe as they evaluate the weekend's championship action, while Leeds climbed, Millwall hit Nottingham Forest and the tension increased in the relegation battle after Middlesbrough will win at Charlton among other results

Wells then confronts Ten To Tackle when he reveals that his hero grew up, an unlikely link with Barcelona and his special abilities, and then with League One, as more pressure on Ipswich's boss, Paul Lambert, Coventry extended his lead and Peterborough beat Portsmouth

Then, attention goes to League Two after Crewe climbed, Exeter slipped again and Colchester increased his chances of play-off.

You can subscribe through the links above or through your usual podcast provider if you search & # 39; Sky EFL & # 39 ;.