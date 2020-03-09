Six Nations Round 4 Team of the week | Rugby Union News





The leading Scottish runner Hamish Watson is in our XV this week. Find out who joins him next …

Discover who arrives at our XV this week while the highlights of the last weekend of action of the Six Nations combine …

See who makes our cut and give your opinion when it comes to the most influential player of the weekend with our vote below …

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Scotland captain Hogg led his team to a 28-17 victory over France, undefeated in Murrayfield on Sunday, ending the dreams of Grand Ble de Les Bleus.

Having made two costly mistakes that alter the game in the defeats of Round 1 and Round 2 against Ireland and England, Hogg will be happy to show a solid display from the back-back.

The 27-year-old made an 84-meter attack with the ball in his hand, 14 carries, most of any Scotsman, and was very involved in the creation of Scotland's first two attempts, both through Sean Maitland.

14. Andrew Kellaway (rebels)

With only two Six Nations clashes this week, we have gone to Super Rugby for our first team wing.

Former Northampton Saint Kellaway is having his second chance at the main club competition in the southern hemisphere, and the Australian is tearing things apart today.

Against the Lions on Saturday, he made two spectacular efforts and is also at the top of the general Super Rugby test lists.

13. Nick Tompkins (Wales)

The Saracens' Tompkins may have been on the losing side in Twickenham on Saturday when Wales succumbed 33-30, but the center was a lot of energy that England could not contain.

He did 15 carries, no one on either side did more, during a sensational 71 meters, made a clean break and beat an extraordinary seven defenders. He also started and had two implications in the movement for Justin Tipuric's wonderful end-to-end attempt.

12. Owen Farrell (England)

England's captain, Farrell, may have been in a strange way against Wales, but with the boot it was absolutely sensational.

The center lost nothing from the tee, advancing from all angles and distances, and in the end it was vital as a late Wales blast against 13 men reduced the final score to 33-30.

Farrell scored 15 points in the victory through three penalties and three conversions, and you'll do well to find a better kicking performance this season.

11. Sean Maitland (Scotland)

To tell the truth, Maitland had very little to do, keep his width and smash the ball for his two attempts against France on Sunday, but he still ended up with a double to his name and he wasn't wrong.

The wing beat a defender and made a clean break in the victory as well.

10. Adam Hastings (Scotland)

While still Scotland's leading game maker in Finn Russell's continued absence, Hastings showed real quality against France in Murrayfield.

His balanced pace and career style make him a great threat and his clean and silly jump before Scotland's vital first attempt at the cusp of halftime was a brilliant piece.

He beat four defenders in the victory, while contributing eight tackles and six carries. Rome's nerves were also gone when he landed five of six from the tee.

9. Ben Youngs (England)

Scrum-half Youngs can now be 30 years old, and he can have 99 caps in his test race, but he fabulously exhibited in the victory over Wales at Twickenham.

In total, he defeated three defenders, was almost flawless and had a key hand in each of England's three attempts.

His inner super ball drove Anthony Watson away for the opening attempt, his quick service was vital to Elliot Daly's score and his brilliant line break was the genesis of England's third attempt through Manu Tuilagi.

1. Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

Where does the strength of this scrum from Scotland come from? Not for years, maybe even decades, dark blue men have been able to challenge the set as they do now.

Despite facing a huge pack of France that had won scrum penalties in stages against England and Wales, Scotland prospered again in the scrum on Sunday.

Both accessories, in Sutherland and Zander Fagerson, excelled, but Sutherland, in particular, still has a wonderful campaign. It could be said that he has been the best lazy in the tournament to date.

2. Julien Marchand (France)

Les Bleus may have lost a crucial test in Murrayfield, delivered a potential Grand Slam and probably also accumulated his title chances, but one area in which they were excellent was his lineout.

Hooker Marchand connected the eight shots away from home while France's lineup operated at 100 percent, somewhat commendable even despite the defeat.

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

Sinckler may have been behind Tadhg Furlong of Ireland in the hard-headed bets of the British and Irish Lions in 2017, but if there was a Lions test tomorrow, he would surely have to start in the current form.

The accessory is a completely unique character in a rugby field, built like a barrel but with the hands of a player and the work ethic of a back row.

On Saturday against Wales, Sinckler packed for a dominant England in the scrum and still managed to produce 17 notable tackles: only three players on the field did more. It also lasted 76 minutes of the test.

4. Poppy Cleall (red roses)

The Red Roses maintained their Grand Slam inclination on Saturday when they crushed Wales 66-7 in the Stoop.

3:53 Highlights of the Six Nations women's match between England and Wales Highlights of the Six Nations women's match between England and Wales

Among his 10 attempts, striker Cleall scored a magnificent hat-trick and had to enter our team. How often can you remember a second row that marks a treble?

2:49 Poppy Cleall was the player of the game, after getting a hat-trick for England against Wales Poppy Cleall was the player of the game, after getting a hat-trick for England against Wales

5. Grant Gilchrist (Scotland)

In front of a young and enormously energetic French pack, the castle of Scotland Gilchrist shone.

The 29-year-old made 18 tackles on the day, without losing any, only one player on each side did more. He also had a clean sheet in terms of penalties and was the main lineout operator of the home team, claiming four balls.

6. Vicky Fleetwood (red roses)

The second rose in our XV this week, the flanker Fleetwood made a magnificently rounded display in the mauling of Wales.

During the 80 minutes, he advanced about 97 meters, scored a try and recorded a try assist, while contributing 10 carries and 14 tackles. Fantastic.

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

The star of the show in Murrayfield: how Watson did not collect the official prize of the party man is a mystery.

The flanker stood out against France, almost unstoppable. He rushed and rushed through 21 phenomenal tackles, most of all, as well as secured four turnovers, one of which was a break-in theft, as well as an attempt under his own publications.

Nor could & # 39; lose & # 39; A single tackle he tried. A true openside and one of the best of the moment.

8. Tom Curry (England)

Regardless of whether the Curry-at-No-8 experiment has really been a success or not, one thing that cannot be discussed is the world-class work ethic of Sale Shark.

In Twickenham on Saturday, he was again in the top five in both carries and tackles: 12 carries for 40 meters, 21 tackles (without losing any) and a rotation. He is still only 21 years old.