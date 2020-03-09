Six inmates die while prison riots over coronavirus rules take over Italy News

The measures imposed in prisons in Italy to contain the country's outbreak of coronavirus, the worst outside China, have caused tensions among inmates across the country.

Until Monday, protests had been reported in 27 different locations across the country, and six people had been pronounced dead after clashes on Sunday at the Santa Anna penitentiary in Modena, in one of the so-called "red zones,quot; under quarantine in Italy.

While the authorities wait for the autopsy results to comment on the cause of the deaths, the prison administration sources reported overdose after a prison nurse's escape. Two victims died after being transferred to Alessandria and Verona on Monday.

Also early on Monday, an attempt was made to escape to a prison in Foggia, in the southern region of Apulia, where dozens of people managed to escape.

Protests and riots broke out in several prisons over the weekend, starting Saturday in Salerno, near Naples, where some 200 detainees shattered the first floor of the building before locking themselves up on the roof, according to local media reports.

Then, the demonstrations extended to the nearby prison of Poggioreale, as well as Pavia, Frosinone, Vercelli, Alessandria, Foggia and Modena, among others.

If the coronavirus hit the often overcrowded prisons in Italy, it would pose significant health and logistics challenges.

Prison administrations across the country have implemented restrictions, including the prohibition of family visits and license permits.

The number of infections in Italy shot up 25 percent on Sunday to more than 7,000, with deaths increased by 133 in one day to 366, according to the Civil Protection Agency

Most cases are in Lombardy and other northern and central regions, where 16 million people have been quarantined.

On March 7, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a series of recommendations to prisons.

These include the limitation of the release of temporary leave and probation to prevent the movement of detainees, while supporting house arrest when possible. It was recommended to prohibit and retain personal visits in all cases, except in exceptional cases, by phone or Skype.

"A series of restrictions were gradually introduced in prisons, especially in the red areas, but also throughout Italy, along with preventive measures," Alessio Scandurra, a member of the board of directors of the prisoners' rights association, told Al Jazeera Antigone.

The protests coincided with other new rules, such as the closure of all schools in Italy, the country most affected by the coronavirus after China. Iran has also faced a severe outbreak in terms of infections and deaths, and the Islamic Republic Monday announced the release of 70,000 prisoners.

"The protests of yesterday (in Italy) were due, on the one hand, to the fear of contagion and, on the other hand, to the restrictions imposed. Some detainees are asking for an amnesty as the only way to avoid contagion and avoid isolation,quot; . Scandurra explained.

The organization argues that as restrictions are imposed, other rules must be loosened, such as allowing prisoners to make video calls more frequently.

Some protests have seen prisoners try vandalism, while others were more violent.

In Pavia, the prisoners took two officers hostage, according to reports. In Modena, the inmates were locked inside the premises and allegedly set fire to the mattresses. Videos of the incident they show to the riot police armed with batons that try to enter the building, while the smoke leaves.

In some cases, relatives of prisoners organized protests outside prisons.

At least six prisoners have died in the middle of riots that have taken over Italy while the country struggles to contain the new coronavirus (Piero Cruciatti / AFP)

In a letter to Antigone seen by Al Jazeera, a worried wife wrote: "If the virus reached those cold walls, it would be the end. My husband has health problems, the prison is small and there are twice as many people staying there as is Fact. A sick disease would be enough to infect the rest of the inmates. "

Another prisoner's wife wrote: "I hope (the authorities) will soon make more effective decisions, like sending them home. My husband has only seven months left … many other people like me feel anxious and worried."

& # 39; The problem is overcrowding, not the coronavirus & # 39;

According to the annual Antigone According to the report, at 120 percent capacity, Italian prisons are the most overpopulated in Europe. Forty-two prisons across the country have an overcrowding rate of over 150 percent.

Al Jazeera contacted the Modena prison and the Ministry of Justice for comments, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

"I am aware that an emergency like the coronavirus can create tensions within prisons, but our goal with these measures must be clear: it is our duty to protect health and those who work and live in our prisons," Alfonso Bonafede, minister of Justice, he told reporters.

Gennarino de Fazio, national secretary of UILPA, a prison police union, convened a national meeting led by the prime minister.

"We are in an emergency situation in different parts of Italy," De Fazio told Al Jazeera. "These are critical situations that have caused existing problems to surface. It's just the tip of the iceberg."

"The problem is not the coronavirus. Overcrowding, organizational problems and decomposition are the problem. We are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, but there are other diseases present due to a malfunction of the health system and unhealthy conditions."