Single Madison Prewett leaves Peter Weber

Excuse me, while we lift our jaws off the floor.
Monday night marked the first part of The Bachelor end with Peter Weber, and it is safe to say that he already has shocked, excited and incredulous fans.
During tonight's episode, contestant Madison Prewett He surprised everyone when he decided to leave Peter after feeling they were not on the same page.
After their romantic date, in which they enjoyed a helicopter trip together, the 23-year-old star pulled the pilot aside to express his feelings for him and his compatibility. He also talked about his intimacy with another contestant during the Fantasy Suite week and, as a result, his actions were a decisive factor for her.
"First of all, that was amazing up there," Madison said of her flight, which put her in a thoughtful mood about their relationship. "I was looking and excited. It's so beautiful that I came here hoping to find love and I did it … But I think of that phrase, you know, we keep saying: can love conquer everything?"
"And it really made me think … I think about love and think about how much I love you, and I want it so much, but I think when you want something so much, I think you can often see it clearly," he continued. "As much as we want this, I don't know if we can give ourselves what we need."
"To be a great warrior and to be a good fighter is to know when to surrender. And I believe that love still wins, and I still believe that love still conquers everything because I am willing to move away so you can get what you came here to find," he said. . "We see things differently. We expect such different things. There will always be a level of misunderstanding, and I don't want us to feel that we have to work overtime to love each other."
In addition, Madison referred to Peter & # 39; s Fantasy Suite week and how it made her feel. She also made it clear that she didn't want to change Peter or herself, for that matter.
"That night and everything that has happened since that night, I think that many things have focused more … like, how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle "he shared.
Adding: "I would not like you to feel that you have to change some of that for someone you want to be with, and I would not like to feel that I have to change some of that for someone I want to be."
Bachelor Nation fans will remember that before the Fantasy Suite week, Madison had a serious conversation with Peter about his sex stance. She revealed that she has been saving for marriage, which is something that is extremely important to her.
"If next week you would sleep with someone else, it would be very difficult for me to move forward on this," he said at the time. "And I feel that I must be honest with you and honest with you about that, that is really important to me."
"For me personally, I could not say yes to a compromise and keep moving forward if you have slept with the other women," he continued. "And in no way am I trying to seem critical or how to hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are my expectations I would have in life."
Now, remember that we are talking about the Pete pilot. Last season, when it appeared High schoolpossibly broke the story of Fantasy Suite after it was revealed that he and Hannah brown had sex four times.
But we are deviating.
At the beginning of the episode, Madison met Peter's family and had an awkward encounter with Barbra Weber.
In fact, Barbra confronted the 23-year-old star about his Fantasy Suite conversation with his son. Umm … and it was awkward.
"I respect you for your values, and if I didn't want to go to the fantasy suite because it was you, I understand," Peter's mother told Madison. "But tell someone else, when there are other girls for whom you have very strong feelings, whether you want to become physical with them or emotional, that depends on him."
Madison defended herself and replied: "At the same time, my expectations and feelings are valid as much as yours, and I fully understand that this is your trip, but it is also mine. And I have the standards that I have. I am not going to apologize for that. , I will not be ashamed or regret it. "
However, like the rest of us, Peter was surprised by Madison's decision to leave on Monday.
"I think I'm confused of what you've been telling me,quot; The Bachelor said the star. "And why do you feel you can and can't give me things … when you told me yesterday that you loved me and that you could see me fall to my knees."
He added: "And you said, I want you to propose now. And now it is, a couple of days later, and this conversation is happening. It makes absolutely no sense to me."
The Bachelor Star even felt confident in their relationship before Madison met with her parents.
"I'm in love with Madi," Peter told the cameras before their meeting. "I am so in love with Madison and, for my part, I want to do whatever it takes to make this work."
Madison also shared the same feelings.
"I don't give up. I fight for what I believe," he said. "I'm really protective of my people. I think last week … even though we were hanging from a 77-story building, I don't know, I was there and I thought I could do this forever." And I felt safe with you. And that I love you. "
At present, Hannah Ann Sluss He is still in the race to win Peter's heart. However, because this is only the first part of The Bachelor Finally, fans will only have to see how everything else develops.