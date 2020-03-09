Single Madison Prewett leaves Peter Weber

Excuse me, while we lift our jaws off the floor.

Monday night marked the first part of The Bachelor end with Peter Weber, and it is safe to say that he already has shocked, excited and incredulous fans.

During tonight's episode, contestant Madison Prewett He surprised everyone when he decided to leave Peter after feeling they were not on the same page.

After their romantic date, in which they enjoyed a helicopter trip together, the 23-year-old star pulled the pilot aside to express his feelings for him and his compatibility. He also talked about his intimacy with another contestant during the Fantasy Suite week and, as a result, his actions were a decisive factor for her.

"First of all, that was amazing up there," Madison said of her flight, which put her in a thoughtful mood about their relationship. "I was looking and excited. It's so beautiful that I came here hoping to find love and I did it … But I think of that phrase, you know, we keep saying: can love conquer everything?"