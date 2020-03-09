Sierra Nevada confirms that the United States Air Force buys a light attack aircraft A-29 – Defense Blog

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has confirmed that the US Air Force UU. He decided to buy his newest A-29 light attack aircraft.

SNC received an indefinite hiring action from the US Air Force. UU. To provide ground support equipment for A-29 aircraft, pilot training (including difference training and instructor pilot update training), contractor logistics support, aircraft preservation and maintenance for the Combat Air Advisor Command mission of Special Operations of the Air Force.

"SNC has the honor of building and delivering the A-29 tested in combat to the United States Air Force," said Mark Williams, vice president of strategic aviation plans and programs for the SNC IAS business area. “The US Air Force UU. You will now have the opportunity to deploy the A-29 in support of US and allied operations. This acquisition provides long-term capabilities to the warrior and the best value for the American taxpayer. ”

The A-29 is a versatile and powerful turboprop aircraft and is known for its rugged and durable design, which allows it to perform operations from unimproved runways and on advanced operating bases in austere environments and rugged terrain.

The A-29 is the gold standard of fighter jets and light attack recognition. Work begins immediately under this award in Jacksonville, Florida, and Centennial, Colorado. Aircraft delivery in 2021, and training and support activities continue until 2024.

The A-29 is the only light attack aircraft in the world with a U.S. Air Force Military Type Certificate. UU.

The A-29 has already been selected by 14 partner air forces worldwide to offer profitable near air reconnaissance and support capabilities. For more than a decade, the US Special Forces. UU. They have tried to secure the A-29 for reconnaissance operations and close air support.