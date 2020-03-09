Should countries follow the coronavirus quarantine of Italy? The | Coronavirus outbreak

The Italian government ordered some of the toughest measures outside of China to try to contain the coronavirus. The country has the worst outbreak in Europe.

Sixteen million people, a quarter of the population, have already been affected by traffic restrictions. Everyone is prohibited from leaving 16 provinces in northern Italy, the economic heart of the country.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday that travel restrictions and other strict public health measures will be extended across the country on Tuesday.

The Italian government is asking the European Union to implement urgent measures as the virus spreads rapidly throughout the continent.

Should other countries follow the measures imposed by Italy and China? Or is it too little, too late?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Andreas Kappes, Professor of the Department of Psychology at the University of London.

Marilisa Palumbo – journalist and editor in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra

Annie Sparrow – Professor of Population Health Science and Policy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York

Source: Al Jazeera News