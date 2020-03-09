Shootout Goal Fabbri strikes lightning 5-4 – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLc509e10cf43485b025e0bbb131ee281f11% %MINIFYHTMLc509e10cf43485b025e0bbb131ee281f12%

DETROIT (AP) – Robby Fabbri scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay 5-4 on Sunday, breaking a streak of 16 straight losses against Lightning in the regular season.

Fabbri opened the scoring in a similar way, beating goalie Curtis McElhinney in a break in the first period as well. Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and three assists for the Red Wings, who won despite having a 4-2 lead in the third period. Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit.

“We knew they played last night. We wanted to jump on them early, and we did it, ”said Larkin. "We knew they could score, so when we got up two, it was a good mattress, but they are an explosive offensive team, so they responded." It was a good hockey game, and it was good that we put up with it. ”

Brayden Point scored two goals, and Carter Verhaeghe and Pat Maroon each had one for Lightning, which completed an unusual weekend in which they beat the team with the best record in the NHL (Boston) on Saturday night and then They lost a day later to a Detroit team with by far the worst brand in the league.

"We didn't make too many mistakes, but the ones we made were quite obvious," said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper.

Mikhail Sergachev scored for Lightning in the shooting, but Larkin matched. In the third round, Detroit goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier denied Nikita Kucherov. Then Fabbri put the disc beyond McElhinney with a setback.

Fabbri opened the scoring when he left the bench in a change just before Bertuzzi gained control of the disc in the defensive zone. Bertuzzi made a simple pass to Fabbri, who was behind everyone and scored on a getaway.

Lightning tied him in the power game in the second when Tyler Johnson fought for a loose disc in the front and was able to give Point a backhand, which had plenty of net to shoot.

Verhaeghe overtook Tampa Bay later in the second moment when his shot seemed to deflect Luke Glendening from Detroit and beat Bernier.

The Red Wings tied it at 2 with 14.3 seconds remaining in the period. Mantha skated along the right side and sent the disc to the goalkeeper's mouth, where he remained loose long enough for Larkin to hit him for his 19th goal of the season.

Mantha scored in the power game at the beginning of the third, then Bertuzzi made it 4-2. Point drew Ray into one when he scored his 25th goal of the season with 14:05 remaining.

Tampa Bay tied him up when Bernier couldn't hold Luke Schenn's shot with his glove, and the disc ended up sitting at the door for Maroon to keep it with the remaining 8:41.

But the Red Wings were able to pass the regulation and overtime without allowing another goal.

"Part of learning is understanding when things go wrong, pushing back," said Detroit coach Jeff Blashill. "I thought we did a good job of that tonight."

NOTES: The Red Wings have won consecutive games for the first time since January 7 and 10 … Tampa Bay was without F Steven Stamkos (center muscle) and D Victor Hedman (lower body). … The Lightning fell to 8-2-2 in the second game back to back.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Lightning: in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: introduces Carolina on Tuesday night.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.