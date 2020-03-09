Shipment of SpaceX station number 20 arrives with candy, science

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Monday, delivering lot 20 of the company's items and treats.

The Dragon's capsule reached the lab in orbit after launching on Friday night. NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir used the station's robot arm to capture the spacecraft.

The shipment of 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms) contains scientific experiments and equipment, as well as special items for the crew of three people in the air for months: grapefruit, tomatoes, bowling, Reese pieces and Hot Tamales.

This is the last of SpaceX's original style dragons. All futures are designed to transport cargo or crew, and will be automatically coupled instead of requiring robotic arm assistance. SpaceX has been shipping cargo from the station since 2012 and plans to start launching NASA astronauts this spring.

From 260 miles (418 kilometers) up, Meir congratulated SpaceX for its many milestones, including the fact that this is the third flight of this particular Dragon. The recycling of spacecraft and rockets, he said, is "the most sustainable approach that will be paramount for the future of spaceflight."

The Dragon will remain in the laboratory in orbit for a month before returning to Earth with scientific specimens.

