Sheriff: Tiny Tavern stolen by 2 men on Sunday night – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says two men robbed a bar in central Minnesota on Sunday night.

The men wore dark scarves on their faces when they went behind the bar and took a cash bag around 11:30 p.m.

According to a press release, they ran out of the bar and got into a small dark SUV where there was a third man behind the wheel.

The suspects are described as young, between 5 feet 4 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall, with thin builds. The car they were seen in had a roof rack and damage to the windshield.

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.