Shania Twain thinks her new voice is "sexy"

WENN / Instar

During an interview on & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; That Don & # 39; t Impress Me Much & # 39; He admits that he will never recover his old sound after a combination of Lyme disease and stress stole his voice.

Up News Info –

Shania twain He has reached an agreement with his "new voice" after two open throat surgeries.

Lyme disease and stress combined to strip the country star of his voice and spent years rebuilding it, so he could return to the stage and suppress his punches.

%MINIFYHTML934cf9ce51207d5af218a0907eeac83211% %MINIFYHTML934cf9ce51207d5af218a0907eeac83212%

"The surgery is quite invasive," says the singer of "You are the one."Today"." It has given me more space to play, to be honest … I will never have my old voice again and that's the way it is. I'm fine with that. I have found a new voice and I like it. "

And Twain admits that there are some things about his new sound that he really likes.



<br />



"I have gravel … (and) I think it's something sexy … I don't care," he adds.