Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, makes her Instagram account public

Last week, in the words of Karan Johar, social networks became PHAT (Pretty Hot And Tempting) with Kareena Kapoor Khan making her debut on Instagram. Now, we hear that users of the social media platform have something more reserved for them. Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, finally made her Instagram account public.

Although Suhana's account has been private from the beginning, the images and videos of her identification somehow manage to find her way in social networks. But now, since he made his profile public, we will have a preview of the events in the life of Miss Khan.

Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York and Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about her desire to act. A glimpse of her performance in a university play had gone viral some time ago in which we saw the beautiful actress in it. Hopefully Suhana will be leaving the big screen soon.