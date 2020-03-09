Serena Williams' daughter stars in her lovely morning routine video

Mommy and me

Serena Williams just shared an adorable video with your 2 year old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., On Instagram. The tennis star went to social media on Monday to show his fans his morning routine. In the video, Williams tried to take viewers step by step through his process, but his daughter stole the show completely!

At the beginning of the video, you could see Olympia talking to the camera while her mother asked her: "Are you alright?"

Williams told his Instagram followers: "I usually do my nighttime routine, I never do my daily routine or my morning routine. That's why I wanted to show you my morning routine and Olympia wants to show you too."

While Williams continued to share his routine, Olympia continued talking to the camera too! At the end of the video, the mother-daughter duo had a hilarious exchange when Olympia accidentally sprayed a beauty product in the air.

"Olympia," Williams said when the video ended.