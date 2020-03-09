Senator Ted Cruz under quarantine after possible contact with coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe300f8758da23cef5455cb35b6cf44e711% %MINIFYHTMLe300f8758da23cef5455cb35b6cf44e712%

– Texas Senator Ted Cruz is under quarantine after learning that he was in contact with a man who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Cruz and representative Paul Gosar interacted with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland almost two weeks ago.

Cruz said Sunday he would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until 14 full days have passed since his interaction. He said that his interaction with the man consisted of a "brief conversation and a handshake."

Cruz said that since then he has consulted with the medical authorities of the Houston Department of Health, the Harris County Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as his personal doctor

"I am not experiencing any symptoms and I feel good and healthy," Cruz said. “Since the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was less than one minute and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have informed me that the chances of transmission from the other individual to me they were extremely low. "

Gosar, an Arizona Republican, said he had contacted the CPAC man and that he and three members of his senior staff were under quarantine. His office will remain closed during the week, Gosar said in a tweet on Sunday.

In addition to Cruz and Gosar, the CPAC program listed three other senators and 12 members of the House who were scheduled to speak. They included Republican leader number 2 of the House of Representatives Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Republican leader number 3 Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina, who since then became the chief of staff of the White House. Elaine Chao, the wife of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

The CPAC told Cheney that she was not exposed to convention attendees who tested positive for the coronavirus, a Cheney spokesman said.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the CPAC, but the White House said there were no indications that they had met or were "very close,quot; to the infected assistant.

David Popp, spokesman for the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Sunday night that no changes had been made to the chamber's schedule following Cruz's decision to remain in Texas. McConnell had talked to Cruz, Popp said.

The Senate has a vote scheduled for Monday night and plans to be in session this week considering energy and possibly other legislation. The Senate and the Chamber are scheduled for a one-week break the week of March 16.

