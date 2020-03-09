Senator Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar says they met a man with a coronavirus – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Two members of Congress, Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said Sunday they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference with a man who tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz, a Republican for Texas, said he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference almost two weeks ago and that he would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until 14 days have elapsed since his interaction.

Gosar, an Arizona Republican, said he had maintained contact with the CPAC man and that he and three members of his senior staff were under quarantine. His office will be closed during the week, Gosar said in a tweet.

In addition to Cruz and Gosar, the CPAC program listed three other senators and 12 members of the House who were scheduled to speak. They included Republican leader number 2 of the House of Representatives Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Republican leader number 3 Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina, who since then became the chief of staff of the White House. Elaine Chao, the wife of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the CPAC, but the White House said there were no indications that they had met or were "very close,quot; to the infected assistant.

Meanwhile, Maryland reported two new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to five. Virginia reported her second case.

In a separate case of coronavirus, a prominent episcopal church in Washington, D.C., suspended all activities after announcing that one of its main leaders was the first person in the nation's capital to test positive for the virus.

Reverend Timothy Cole, the rector of Christ Church Georgetown, was stable after being hospitalized on Saturday night, according to a statement from Reverend Crystal Hardin, the assistant rector.

In an unrelated case, Cruz said he met the man who was being treated for coronavirus 10 days ago at the CPAC in the suburbs of Oxon Hill, Maryland. The Texas Republican said he is not experiencing any symptoms, feels good and medical authorities have informed him that the chances of transmission are extremely low.

However, Cruz said, as a precaution, he will remain in his home in Texas for a few more days until 14 days have elapsed since the interaction. He said medical authorities advised him that those who have interacted with him in the last 10 days should not worry about the possible transmission.

David Popp, spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Sunday night that no changes have been made to the camera's schedule following Cruz's decision to remain in Texas. McConnell has spoken with Cruz, Popp said.

The Senate has a vote scheduled for Monday night and plans to be in session this week considering energy and possibly other legislation. The Senate and the Chamber are scheduled for a one-week break the week of March 16.

According to the Christ Church Georgetown website, Cole has been rector since September 2016, is married and has two children.

“As a precaution, Christ Church has canceled all activities, including religious services, until further notice. We recommend that concerned members of the community contact their health care providers, ”the statement said.

Authorities announced on Saturday the first positive test of the district, but identified the victim only as a man in his 50s. A second positive local test involves a man who visited the Washington area from Nigeria, but was being hospitalized in Maryland, said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Health officials said on Sunday they had determined as part of their investigation that "an individual's visit to Christ Church Georgetown guarantees precautionary measures,quot; and recommended a temporary suspension of services. In response, the church publicly identified Cole as the victim.

The Washington mayor's office said a city high school will remain closed on Monday, although no new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported. Three people who stayed in the same house as the Nigerian man who tested positive in Maryland were evaluated on Sunday and all were negative. But one of them works at School Without Walls High School, which remains closed to allow staff time to communicate with staff and parents and to clean the school.

In Maryland, a 80-year-old Harford County resident who contracted the virus while traveling abroad was hospitalized, authorities said. A resident of Montgomery County in his 60s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad was briefly hospitalized.

Virginia recorded its first case on Saturday when it was discovered that a marine stationed in Fort Belvoir and living in the Quantico base had the virus. On Sunday, Virginia officials announced a second case involving a Fairfax man in his 80s who took a cruise on the Nile River.

Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, director of epidemiology and population health at the Fairfax County Health Department, said the Fairfax man developed respiratory disease systems on February 28 and was hospitalized on March 5. He is still hospitalized, but is in stable condition and not intensive care unit, said Schwartz.

"Fortunately, the individual had limited contact with others while he was ill, and therefore the risk to the general Fairfax community remains low," said County Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensa.

The Virginia state epidemiologist, Dr. Lilian Peake, said the tests for the Fort Belvoir case were conducted at the Walter Reed Medical Center, and the tests for the Fairfax resident were conducted at a state laboratory in Richmond.

"The two cases are not related," Peake said. "At this time, there are no signs of virus spread in the Virginia community."