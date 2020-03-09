Selena Gomez absent from the epic meeting of & # 39; Wizards of Waverly Place & # 39; And fans want answers!

Some of the cast members of Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place,quot; had a meeting and fans were very excited to see them all together again. However, a key team member was missing and people definitely noticed.

It was, of course, Selena Gomez, who played the main character of the series: Alex Russo.

As you have seen, David Henrie, Jennifer Stone and more actors known for their leading roles in the entertaining series met, but Selena was nowhere to be seen and fans want some answers!

Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Teresa Russo, turned to social networks to share the group photo and, in the caption, wrote: "Filming something totally RAD today,quot;, which caused many people to be very excited about what They were filming.

The complement featured WOWP co-stars David DeLuise, David Henrie and Jennifer Stone, who used to play Jerry Russo, Justin Russo and Harper Finkle on the Disney Channel show, in this order.

And as if the selfie was not yet an episode as it was, it also included coach Jack Bolton of High School Musical, also known as Bart Johnson and his wife, Teen Witch star Robyn Lively!

It seemed that something magical was in process.

The only thing that would have made it even better was if Selena had also joined for the photo and the project!

These are some of the reactions that his absence from the photo had in the comments section: Ah Ah, magicians! Only Alex (Selena's character) and Max are missing! (Jake T. Austin) & # 39; / & # 39; Where are Max and Alex? & # 39; / & # 39; @Selenagomez where are you? & # 39; / & # 39; WHERES ALEX AND MAX RUSSO & # 39; / & # 39; If this has to do with the wizards of Waverly Place and Selena is not involved. Save it. "/" This is incredible. All we need now is Max, Alex and our star athlete Troy Bolton. "



