Scott Disick tries to capitalize on the coronavirus with the merchandise "Please wash your hands,quot;

keeping up with the Kardashians Y Flip it like Disick Star Scott Disick is trying to make money with the scare of the coronavirus. Kourtney Kardahian's baby daddy has just launched a new clothing line under his Talentless brand that features t-shirts and sweatshirts with the slogan "Please Wash Your Hands,quot; written in giant and bold letters.

Disick is the owner and creative director of Talentless, which he founded in 2018. He posted photos of clothing items in his Instagram Stories and told fans that they should buy his shirt or hoodie soon because the line could run out quickly.

Coronavirus-inspired shirts and sweatshirts are unisex, and are available in white, black, mustard yellow and navy blue. T-shirts are priced at $ 49 and hoodies are sold for $ 129.

"I just used @talentless, so get them before they run out," Disick wrote. "Sell fast and could sell out soon!" He added later in a caption: "You can thank the Lord later and simply WASH YOUR HANDS."

Disick's launch of the new merchandise occurs when the outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread throughout the world.

According to the New York Times, the coronavirus has infected 100,000 people worldwide, with more than 3,400 deaths. In the United States, there have been more than 300 reported cases and 17 deaths from coronaviruses.

Disick's merchandise also goes hand in hand with the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which say that washing your hands properly is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The CDC says that the number one way to transmit the virus is between "people who are in close contact with each other,quot; through "respiratory drops produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes."

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and usually appear between two and 14 days after exposure to the virus. In addition to the CDC's advice to wash your hands, the World Health Organization breaks down the right way to do it.

Ad

The first step is to moisten your hands and apply enough liquid soap to create a good foam. The next step is to rub the palms of your hands and then rub the back of your hands. The next three steps are: interlacing the fingers, cupping the fingers and cleaning the thumbs. Finally, rub your palms with your fingers before rinsing the soap.



Post views:

0 0