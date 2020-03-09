Scott Disick launches a limited line of clothing inspired by the coronavirus

Instagram

In the midst of panic over the virus outbreak, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; comes out with a new clothing collection, Wash Your Hands brand, for your Talentless clothing brand.

Scott Disick He is apparently taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak with a limited line of Wash Your Hands branded clothing.

The 36 years old "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star is the founder and creative director of the Talentless clothing brand, and the head of the company announced the launch of the new collection on Friday, March 6.

The limited edition clothing line includes "Please Wash Your Hands" t-shirts for $ 49 (£ 37) and hoodies for $ 129 (£ 97), for both men and women. The designs come in black, white, camel and blue, with the slogan printed in bold on the back of the garments.

"You can thank the Lord later and just WASH YOUR HANDS," Scott said in a statement.

Worldwide, more than 102,000 cases of coronaviruses have been recorded and about 3,500 people have died, and the World Health Organization encouraged people to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly to help prevent the spread of the disease. .