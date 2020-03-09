Santa Clara County will ban meetings of more than 1,000; Confirm the First Death of the Coronavirus of the Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Officials from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health announced Monday night the ban on mass public gatherings of more than 1,000 people to be applied by the authorities.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, made the announcement and noted that 32 new cases have been identified since last week, bringing the county's total to 43 cases of coronavirus. 21 of those cases probably spread through community transmission.

Due to emerging data, the health department issued new recommendations and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Dr. Cody said she was issuing a legal order to ban events with more than 1,000 attendees that will take effect on Wednesday at midnight and will remain in effect for the next three weeks.

Cody said the ban did not apply to airports or shopping centers and centers with people in transit. The ban also does not include office spaces or retail stores.

Earlier on Monday, officials issued a statement about the first death from coronavirus in the Bay metropolitan area.

Santa Clara County officials confirmed that the patient who died was a 60-year-old adult woman who had been hospitalized for several weeks. The woman was the third case of COVID-19 reported by the County Department of Public Health on February 28, according to authorities.

The woman was also the first person in Santa Clara County to confirm that she was infected with the coronavirus with no known history of international travel or contact with a traveler or infected person, suggesting that she contracted the virus through contact with the community.

The patient died at El Camino Hospital on Monday morning. The Department of Public Health offered its condolences to the patient's family and friends.

“This is a tragic development. The Department of Public Health is taking necessary and carefully considered measures to curb the spread of the disease and protect people at greater risk, "said Dr. Cody." We face a historic public health challenge and we know that it is a very difficult time. Our main priority remains to protect the health of our community. "

Health officials repeated that it is essential that county people and organizations take steps to curb the spread of the virus following all applicable guidelines and recommendations of the Department of Public Health. The department is currently reviewing possible new recommendations and directions as they are issued.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health works closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. UU., The California State Department of Public Health and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to develop.

Additional information and guidance and recommendations from the Department of Public Health and the available CDC will be updated as soon as possible on the department's website.