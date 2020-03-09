San Francisco firefighters take down dramatic Dolores Street Blaze – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters in San Francisco on Sunday night were able to extinguish a fire in an alarm structure on Dolores Street, near Noe Valley, which was captured in a dramatic video.

The Twitter account for Local 798 San Francisco Fire Department first posted about the fire at 6:39 p.m., reporting that the teams were at the scene of a fire at 933 Dolores Street.

The San Francisco Fire Department then clarified that the units had responded to calls about the fire around 6:19 p.m. Shortly before 7 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control.

Neighborhood residents Jeffrey Contaldo and Susie Denegree Contaldo posted a video on Facebook that showed how fast the top story of the structure was engulfed in flames.

Contaldo said the upper floor seemed to be under construction with the middle apartment used as a short-term rental of Airbnb.

“I had to shout at people in the Airbnb department, Fuera Get out! There is a fire on you! ”, Explained Contaldo. "They didn't leave until they felt the firemen's water was falling on them."

San Francisco fire officials said there were no injuries in the fire, but they were not sure if any residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is being investigated.